It’s chiefly rent seekers who oppose our farm reforms

The usual prescription to break the “transitional gains trap" is to buy out the losers blocking the reforms. In the case of farmers, this would entail working with state governments and ensuring MSPs for a few years before phasing them out. The government, unfortunately, has taken a different route of shock and awe, seen in a lack of adherence to proper parliamentary procedure, to ram these reforms down states’ throats. Not forming a consensus by getting the buy-in of states, or in some way compensating politically connected middlemen, can jeopardize what is otherwise a positive and perhaps the most important reform by the Narendra Modi government.