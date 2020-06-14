Opinion | It’s clear that people miss having other people around

People have been missing people. Not just remote lovers, friends, siblings and parents, but they are missing what we usually mean when we say “people"—those strangers who make up the hum and the din and the whole backdrop of life. The extras in the gripping story about us, who murmured in cafes as we spoke to someone more important, and whose bodies and laughter we needed in a movie hall, but whom we despised for the long queue for popcorn, and for the traffic on the road, for crowding trains, filthy loos, and for their weddings, for blocking hotel reservations, raising airfares and ruining our air, and whom we wished to kill before birth through pious population control policies.