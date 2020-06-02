Opinion | It's time to play hardball with China over its misadventures

In category 3, we should ask most of our import-dependent sectors—from pharma companies to toy makers to mobile phone companies—to start working on an import substitution plan without compromising efficiency. Chinese companies already in India can be asked to do the same. Our policies should give favourable treatment to Indian companies to catch up on the economies of technology and scale, so that Indian consumers do not have to pay an exorbitant price for inefficiencies. In three years, it should be possible to curtail Chinese imports, where we currently run a trade deficit of over $50 billion annually. Our goal should be to avoid running a trade deficit that is more than 50% of our exports to China.