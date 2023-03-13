It takes a foundation of trust to prevent SVB-like runs on deposits1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Silicon Valley Bank’s fall was a classic example of how panic can take down even a sound bank if public confidence is lost
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was ranked among the top 20 by Forbes magazine in its ‘America’s 100 Best Banks’ annual list published on 16 February. This ranking is based on the performance and credit quality of all large publicly-traded banks in the US. In less than three weeks of Forbes’ grand anointment, SVB has crashed to zero value. This is the fragility of trust. A precious asset that a bank must have is intangible and not visible on its balance sheet. It resides in the minds of its depositors but can be destroyed by mere whispers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×