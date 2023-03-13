It takes a foundation of trust to prevent SVB-like runs on deposits

In India’s case, since the government is the dominant owner, a wipe-out of shareholders in a bank run-type failure would mean that the Centre would take the hit. And new capital infusion too would require government funds. Either way, it is taxpayers who carry the burden. By containing the SVB crash, US regulators have prevented contagion, but at a big public cost. President Joe Biden has promised to punish the guilty. He may discover that at guilt here is the basic banking model, which rests on the fragile confidence of depositors. The security of this confidence requires extra-vigilant regulators. For example, how did the FDIC miss that SVB was sitting on 93% of uninsured deposits? How did US regulators miss that SVB had huge exposure to bonds which would lose value rapidly with rising interest rates? Why did almost the entire startup community park its idle funds with just one bank? And how is it that only the losses of banks are socialized, but not profits? In America, taxpayers bear these failure costs indirectly through bailouts, whereas in India’s public sector-dominated system, there is a direct burden through capital infusion and bad loan write-offs. Either way, maintaining confidence is costly