It was the idea of debt that created the modern world

Centuries before the complexity of modern money, the connection between debt and money was easier to see. Why did ancient kings impose taxes? After all, a king owned everything, or at least he could take everything in his kingdom by force. He did not really need tax revenues. Graeber points out that kings introduced taxes to create an object that people owed him—to be precise, kings created tax to create money. Money, as a transferrable token of debt, simplified matters for the king. For instance, instead of feeding vast armies, a king could let soldiers feed themselves at local inns using the sovereign tokens he had issued, which in turn had value for inn-keepers only because they had to pay their king taxes in those tokens. In essence, in the beginning, people did not sell money to buy food; they sold food to buy money.