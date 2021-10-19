Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy is being heralded as a new leader for Europe in the post-Angela Merkel era. With German politics in the deep freeze and France’s Emmanuel Macron facing presidential elections, Draghi, who is credited with saving the euro when he headed the European Central Bank (ECB) with three words, “whatever it takes", looks like an unequalled pair of safe hands. To get an idea of why Europe’s elites are so enthusiastic about the idea of Draghi taking a bigger role in Europe, you need only look at the outcome in the first round of Italian mayoral elections earlier this month. Instead of trending toward the far-right politics embodied by Matteo Salvini, voters opted for mostly understated bureaucrats, a kind of army of mini Draghis.

Italian politics remain volatile, as shown by clashes over the use of ‘green passes’ to prove vaccination and large protests in Milan and the port city of Trieste. This is because Draghi, who was appointed premier this year after Italy’s elected politicians failed to manage the pandemic, is driving the narrative of Europe’s post-Covid economic revival. Italy has vaccinated 80% of its population above the age of 12 and infections have come down significantly since the beginning of the pandemic, when the country was one of the worst affected outside of China.

Draghi has stayed the course, refusing to be moved the protests. His steadfastness provides support to Italy’s moderates. For a Europe hoping to mute extremism, Italy could become an encouraging bellwether. The country has an uncanny history of being an omen: Fascism begetting Nazism, Silvio Berlusconi prefiguring Donald Trump. The rise of populism here was seen as a harbinger for wider Europe. Now its wane is welcome news. And that would be thanks to the new mood that a wonkish Draghi has brought to Italy.

Italy has received the largest payout of the NextGenEU funds, more than €200 billion. The success or failure of the project depends on whether Draghi spends the hand-out well. So far, the signs are encouraging. Much of infusion is aimed at making the economy more digital and resilient. About 40% if for climate-related initiaves. Even French newspaper Les Echos has hailed Italy’s apparent transformation from the sick man of Europe to an examplar: “All roads now lead to Rome."

Draghi’s international standing and experience make him an obvious candidate to lead Europe. His famous “whatever it takes" speech in 2012 has already delivered for Europe. He is a pragmatist and good at balancing competing views. He is also, in the words of someone who negotiated with him at the ECB, adept at “seducing" those he is quietly trying to persuade.

But it would be mistake for Europeans to pin their hopes on the idea that Draghi is interchangeable with Merkel or Macron. Most notably, he’s likely to be a closer ally of the US—what with a history at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the World Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Brunello Rosa, who runs an advisory and research firm with economist Nouriel Roubini, recently told me that while Draghi believes in multilateralism, it’s one where the main shareholder is the US. Since becoming Italy’s prime minister, Draghi has led a pushback against the Chinese appeasement that has characterized European foreign policy of late, going so far as to block the sale of an Italian semiconductor company to China earlier this year. Tellingly, on the Aukus-versus-France debacle, Draghi remained silent.

Within the EU, he’s made clear that if Europe wants to be a key player in the global economy, it needs to be more ambitious about integration. As an ex-president of the ECB, he is well placed to ruffle feathers in Brussels about a loosening of fiscal rules. A change would allow Europe to speed its move from austerity to more growth-friendly public spending.

It’s possible that Europe will embrace Draghi in all his fullness. However, there’s still one question that puts all this on shaky ground: legitimacy. Draghi is an unelected technocrat leading Italy at the behest of its president and on the basis of cross-party support from Italy’s restless politicians. Merkel was influential because her clout in Europe was based on her nearly 16 years of staying in power. However talented he may be, Draghi’s influence will ultimately be derived from Italian national support, which is fluid in the best of times.

Keep in mind, too, that the hard issues at the core of Europe’s future—defence and strategic autonomy—aren’t Draghi’s natural domain. In the post-war period, Italy has hewed to the US, and Draghi may not want to make an enthusiastic case for separation.

Still, Draghi has the makings of a new leader of Europe. Europe should just know what it’s getting.

Rachel Sanderson is a freelance correspondent for Bloomberg.

