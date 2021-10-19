Italy’s Mario Draghi may have a chance to play Europe’s leader

Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy is being heralded as a new leader for Europe in the post-Angela Merkel era. With German politics in the deep freeze and France’s Emmanuel Macron facing presidential elections, Draghi, who is credited with saving the euro when he headed the European Central Bank (ECB) with three words, “whatever it takes", looks like an unequalled pair of safe hands. To get an idea of why Europe’s elites are so enthusiastic about the idea of Draghi taking a bigger role in Europe, you need only look at the outcome in the first round of Italian mayoral elections earlier this month. Instead of trending toward the far-right politics embodied by Matteo Salvini, voters opted for mostly understated bureaucrats, a kind of army of mini Draghis.

