Early on the morning I wrote this, I climbed to the terrace of my building and lay flat on my back. It was still dark, though way off to the east there was a slight lightening in the sky that wasn’t just the city lights. Quite a few clouds, too, though a stiff breeze kept them moving, west to east.

But no, I wasn’t on my back so I could take note of clouds and signs of sunrise. Instead, I was watching the bare patches of sky directly overhead, scanning broadly from northwest to southeast.

I was looking for satellites. Specifically, several dozen satellites in single file; actually, Elon Musk’s Starlink series. The previous day, someone I know in California reported seeing them: “Very cool!" she said. Via a website I consulted, I knew they were to roll across that stretch of sky during those very moments that I lay there, going northwest to southeast. I too wanted to see them. I too wanted to report, “very cool!"

There are two interesting aspects of sightings like these.

First, how do we know that the satellites will pass overhead? That is, how can we predict their path so accurately? That’s because any given satellite’s orbit around the Earth is pretty much fixed. We know how high off the Earth’s surface it is, because when a satellite is launched, the intention is to position it at a particular height. That height, and its initial direction of travel, define its path precisely.

What do I mean by this? Think of an analogy I’ve used before in this space: tie a stone to the end of a string and whirl it around your head. The length of the string determines the speed of the whirling. Shorten it and the stone speeds up. Lengthen it and it slows down. In fact, lengthen it enough and the stone won’t whirl at all. If you do this enough, with different stones, you might notice that the weight of the stone doesn’t affect how fast it whirls.

With the Earth, its gravity plays the part of the string. Isaac Newton’s laws tell us about how objects on the Earth move; they also govern the motion of satellites. And just like with the stone, the weight of the satellite has no bearing on its speed, which depends only on how far off the surface of the Earth it is positioned. Bring the satellite closer, and it will orbit faster. Send it too high, and it will shoot off into space. Which is sometimes a desirable thing to happen—that’s actually how we have sent probes like Mangalyaan and Voyager on their way to faraway places.

But this is about satellites, which keep very much to their orbits around the Earth. So yes, we can calculate exactly how fast a satellite at a given height will travel. For example, if it is 100km above the Earth, it will scud along at about 8km per second. Compare this to a typical satellite used by GPS devices, stationed at an altitude of about 20,000km: it travels at a little less than 4km/s. Further out still are “geostationary" satellites, used for communications and weather observations. At about 36,000km above the Earth, their speed is about 3km/s. This means they take 24 hours to orbit the Earth. Since that matches the Earth’s own rotation, such a satellite stays above the same spot on the planet all the time —that is, it is geostationary.

In contrast to the 24-hour orbital period of a geostationary satellite, the International Space Station, about 400km above the Earth, takes just over 90 minutes to orbit the Earth. Now I’ve climbed to my terrace innumerable times to watch the ISS fly over. If I were to wait 90 minutes after one such sighting, would I see it zip past overhead again? What I’m asking is, do satellites pass over the same spots on the Earth with every orbit?

The answer is no, and that’s because of what we have not accounted for in this simple explanation: the Earth’s own motion. Return to the stone and string once more and imagine that you’re standing on your doorstep, watching me do the whirl. If I’m stationary as I do so, you will note that the stone’s path through the air remains identical with every orbit around my head. If I could project the path on the ground below—if the stone was somehow emitting a thin stream of paint, let’s say—it would mark out a circle and traverse it again and again. But what if I move, as the Earth moves? No longer will the paint-emitting stone project a circle on the ground. Instead, my whirling will produce a path that’s much more complicated. The analogy is not perfect, because there are other factors that affect the motion of a satellite, but it makes the point: from one orbit to the next, the path of a satellite changes. If the ISS passes precisely over my head at some point on an orbit, one orbit later it certainly won’t be overhead again.

Yet this wrinkle doesn’t mean we can’t calculate the path of a satellite. Factoring in the earth’s motion is easily done. Then we can predict with precision when a satellite will fly overhead at a specific location on the planet.

But here’s the second interesting aspect about sighting satellites. Perhaps you have noticed that you never see one in the middle of the night. It’s only for a short time around twilight, and again around dawn, that they are visible. Why is that?

Well, first think about why you can see satellites at all. After all, they don’t emit any light on their own. When I see a small dot moving across the sky, that’s actually sunlight reflecting off the satellite. For that to happen, the sun, the satellite and I have to be precisely positioned. If the sun sinks too far below the horizon, its rays won’t find the satellite—which is why you don’t see satellites late at night. If it rises above the horizon, the rays will find the satellite, but any reflection will be drowned out by the sun’s own radiance—which is why you don’t see satellites in the daytime. But when the sun is just below the horizon—just after sunset, just before dawn—this little hurtling object catches its rays and reflects them down onto the Earth.

It’s exactly as if a distant friend used a mirror to flash the sun at me. If either of us move even slightly—and also as the sun moves on in the sky—I will no longer see the flash. Probably not the mirror either. So yes: if I happen to be on my back right where those reflected rays from a distant satellite strike the Earth, looking up filled with hope at the sky, I’ll see the dot.

And that’s just what I was doing, the morning I wrote this essay: lying on my back, looking up filled with hope at the sky. Sadly, my hopes were crushed. In half an hour, I saw not a single one of Musk’s satellites. I must have been defeated by a combination of cloud cover and the ambient light this huge city pollutes the night sky with.

But I will try again. So should you.

(Get your satellite sightings here: https://james.darpinian.com/satellites/. And sign up for International Space Station sightings here: https://spotthestation.nasa.gov/)

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun

