It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Better, it’s a satellite

The answer is no, and that’s because of what we have not accounted for in this simple explanation: the Earth’s own motion. Return to the stone and string once more and imagine that you’re standing on your doorstep, watching me do the whirl. If I’m stationary as I do so, you will note that the stone’s path through the air remains identical with every orbit around my head. If I could project the path on the ground below—if the stone was somehow emitting a thin stream of paint, let’s say—it would mark out a circle and traverse it again and again. But what if I move, as the Earth moves? No longer will the paint-emitting stone project a circle on the ground. Instead, my whirling will produce a path that’s much more complicated. The analogy is not perfect, because there are other factors that affect the motion of a satellite, but it makes the point: from one orbit to the next, the path of a satellite changes. If the ISS passes precisely over my head at some point on an orbit, one orbit later it certainly won’t be overhead again.

