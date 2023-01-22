It’s a wonder what most Indian politicians actually do5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Do they stay so deeply stuck in the process of politics that they achieve nothing useful for society?
When the politician Sharad Yadav psssed away this month, I wondered what exactly Indian politicians do all their lives. Every day, when he set out to work, what was his work? What did he want? A few days after he died, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, improbably hinted at an answer.