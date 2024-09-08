It’s about effective law enforcement: Let’s recommit the country
Summary
- Small yet practical steps can make a difference that political moves to satisfy public outrage won’t. A national blue ribbon commission, composed of the Union home ministry and all state governments, is a way forward.
Why do ordinary citizens across the country have to stage public protests to demand justice for the victim of a heinous crime at a Kolkata hospital? If we peel away the extraordinary brutality and the political dimension and get to the core of the matter, we find that people have no confidence in the law enforcement system.