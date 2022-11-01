It’s about time GDP got rid of its male chauvinism as a measure4 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 12:43 AM IST
Its computation needs widening to include the unpaid work women do that still goes unrecognized
Over the years, gross domestic product (GDP) growth has become the measure of a country’s economic progress. There is a fundamental problem with this. In measuring an economy’s size, GDP only measures paid work, or, as economists put it, it counts only things that are exchanged in the market.