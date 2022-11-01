It’s about time GDP got rid of its male chauvinism as a measure

In October, as per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the female labour participation rate in India in was 8.47%. The labour participation rate is the ratio of a country’s labour force to its population aged 15 and above, where the labour force comprises all individuals who are aged 15 or more and are either employed or unemployed but actively looking for a job. Hence, as of October, less than nine out of every 100 women deemed old enough to work were either employed or actively looking for a job, implying that most Indian women were not in the official labour force for various reasons such as household responsibilities.