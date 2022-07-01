It’s abundant! Perfect! Prime!

Now, if we have abundants, we also have deficient numbers. Their principal divisors sum to less than the number itself. There’s 9, whose factors are 1 and 3, adding to 4. There’s 33, factors 1, 3, 11, for a total of 15. And of course, every single prime number is deficient. After all, each has only one principal divisor, 1. And as you can imagine, there are the occasional numbers whose factors sum to the number itself. Neither abundant nor deficient, these are called perfect. 6 is the smallest such, because its factors are 1, 2 and 3, which add to 6. That’s followed by 28,496 and 8128 and they quickly get much larger.