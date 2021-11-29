It’s all in the mind: Transforming from cost leaders to thought leaders

Fortunately, things are changing. In the past five years, I have landed at foreign airports and overheard comments on how Indian airports are much better. Forward-thinking global infrastructure companies prefer to be in India, given its evolved public-private partnership framework. One of our Japanese clients recently acquired an Indian technology firm to access its offerings and leadership, not cheap engineers. Our SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies are competing effectively with their global counterparts. India’s digital payment infrastructure is world-class, as is its ability to deliver social services through technology (think Co-Win.) India is attracting an unprecedented amount of venture capital that is transforming our startup ecosystem. Today, in India’s top campuses, students aspire for product management roles in startups, not go abroad.