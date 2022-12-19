It’s amply clear that Brexit was a monumental British blunder4 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 11:56 PM IST
In the post-war era, three nationwide referendums have been held in Britain
In the post-war era, three nationwide referendums have been held in Britain
In the post-war era, three nationwide referendums have been held in Britain. Two of them asked the British people to answer a simple question about a complicated issue. In 1975, the question was whether Britain should join the European Economic Community. Roughly 2 out of 3 voters said ‘yes’. In 2016, it was whether Britain should stay in the European Union (EU). Just under 52% voted ‘no’.