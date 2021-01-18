It’s better to stop the creation of bad debt than set up a bad bank

There is no real healing in America, contrary to the superficial sentiments expressed about it. It’s no exaggeration that the US appears only a few short mishaps or mistakes away from a civil war. Its new government, notwithstanding all the stimulus of 2020, is promoting a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus. Although Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has denied fiscal dominance of monetary policy in America, that is the reality. Loose monetary policy will be in place for the foreseeable future. Not just in America, but elsewhere too in the developed world, fiscal and monetary policies are conjoined at the hip. Therefore, even though a long overdue recovery in the US dollar appears underway, the respite, if any, is likely to prove temporary. In all possible ways, America seems determined to test the limits of the exorbitant privilege its currency enjoys. In a very well-written long article (‘The dollar is dead. Long live the dollar’) in Foreign Policy, professor Adam Tooze opined that the dollar was a bit like democracy: It is the worst global currency, except for all the others. America appears to be on a path to prove this wrong.