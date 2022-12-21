It’s important for a democracy not to waver on the rule of law

The 6 January panel of the US that concluded its work recently represents a third and possibly final chance for the US Congress to establish a historical record of Donald Trump’s wrongdoing while president. The first two opportunities were the first and second impeachment efforts. The House of Representatives did its job both times by impeaching Trump. The Senate, however, failed its constitutional role by declining to convict Trump either time, despite substantial evidence he committed high crimes and misdemeanours. Those didn’t need to be crimes described in US statute books. Now the House committee has turned to the legally different question of whether Trump committed statutory crimes. After a real investigation that gathered evidence from more than a million documents and a thousand witnesses, the panel took the unprecedented step of referring a former president to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution. It recommended criminal charges against Trump for obstructing an official proceeding of Congress (i.e., the counting of the electoral votes); for conspiracy to defraud the US by denying election results; conspiracy to make a false statement; and for inciting, assisting or providing aid and comfort to an insurrection.

