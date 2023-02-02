It’s more pragmatic than populist in the final analysis
- It’s reasonably successful in the near impossible task of squaring the circle to meet divergent expectations
There were several factors weighing on expectations from the Union Budget for 2023-24. The big one was that this was going to be the last opportunity to present a full budget plan before the national elections of 2024. So, was it going to be full-throttle populist? Or is 15 months before elections too early to spend political and fiscal capital? Thankfully, the budget is far from populist. The fiscal deficit, targeted below 6% of GDP, is quite realistic. Although it could have been stretched some more, since the fiscal situation is dire. The government debt to GDP ratio is above 85%, and gross borrowings of ₹15 trillion (i.e. more than 40% of tax revenues) will take that mountain even higher. This will keep interest rates higher, the pain of which is felt most by the biggest borrower in the system, which is the central government. So fiscal consoli-dation is an imperative and a perennial missed opportunity. Another thing to remember in a year when inflation is still raging is that you can’t use excess spending to fight inflation. It acts counter to what the monetary policy folks are trying to do. Given all these constraints, the budget has done a reasonably good balancing act.
