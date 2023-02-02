It’s more pragmatic than populist in the final analysis

The third backdrop is India’s widening income and wealth inequality. We don’t need an Oxfam report to confirm this continuing trend. The K-shaped recovery is in its third year, with consumer expenditure at the top-end booming, while lower income deciles face stagnation. Mercedes clocked 41% growth, but two-wheeler sales have been declining for three years in a row, alt-hough this year saw some rebound. Airline travel is booming, and so are five-star hotel services. But that cannot hide our rising unemployment and the pain of inflation. Inequality is like pollution. It is inevitable in a market-oriented capitalist economy. But beyond some reasonable level, it becomes detrimental to economic growth, as it deters investors and adds to social instability. So there was an imperative for the budget to enhance social security. On this point, the budget has disappointed. The allocation for the national rural employment guarantee (a proxy for unemployment insurance) has been drastically reduced. So has the allocation for national health and education missions. The latter is perhaps because these two are squarely in the states’ domain and more action could be expected in state budgets. The Union government’s strategy seems focused on spending on public goods that indirectly benefit the poor, rather than give outsight doles. Of course, the finance minister reminded us about impressive achievements in financial inclusion via no-frill bank accounts, subsidized cooking-gas cylinders, toilets and such like. Even the dramatic expansion in the Centre’s low-cost housing scheme is in that direction, and it has the additional advantage of being asset-creating public expenditure. In that spirit, the increase in capital outlay, especially on roads and railways, is quite welcome. It constitutes one-fourth of the budget, the highest share so far. The budget has also substantially increased credit flow to agriculture, which too will lead to more capital formation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}