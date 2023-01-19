It’s not artificial intelligence but users of it who may take our jobs

Much has been written about ChatGPT, but let me right away address the elephant in the room: Will ChatGPT take our jobs? Such questions over technology are not new; it bothered Ned Ludd in 1779 after the Spinning Jenny threatened to take his job as a textile factory apprentice. He went and smashed the machines, giving birth to the Luddite movement. 20th century Luddites were convinced that computers will take their jobs, and a few smashed PCs in the 1970s India. However, they did quite the reverse, with the IT revolution creating millions of new jobs and catapulting India towards tech superpower-hood. Then came AI, threatening to replace humans in everything we do. But this has not yet happened. Generative AI, with DALL-E’s jaw-dropping ability to create amazing art and GPT3’s realistic writing skills, seems to have set off a new wave of questioning the hold of humans on intelligence. With the amazing creative and conversation abilities of ChatGPT, this has reached a crescendo. Here is my early view on ChatGPT and jobs. And I look at this through four lenses:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}