It’s raining news channels in the absence of TRP data

The latest to join the bandwagon is the Hindi business news channel from Times Network. The channel, ET NOW Swadesh, was launched on 4 October, and will compete with existing brands in the genre such as Zee Business Hindi and CNBC Awaaz. In August, the broadcaster launched Times Now Navbharat, a general news channel in HD. Again, it came with the claim of transcending noise in its relentless pursuit of fact-based reportage with incisive journalism.