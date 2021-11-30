It’s time for a paradigm shift in how we treat illnesses

In his most recent book, Invisible Empire, Pranay Lal introduced me to an aspect of the history of modern medicine that I was unaware of. In the late 1800s, British bacteriologist Ernest Hankin noticed that there was surprisingly little bacterial contamination in the Ganga despite the fact that so many people bathed in it, discarded waste in its waters and cremated the dead on its banks. While this has long been given a mythical explanation, Hankin, through a process of scientific investigation, identified a “protective substance" in the water that was small enough to pass through filters but was so potent that it destroyed all the cholera bacteria suspended in it. In 1896, he published his findings on the antibacterial properties of the river’s water, but his research remained largely unheeded.