It’s time for India to give Indians the stage and step out of the way

In the last one week, having made my contribution to the Indian cricket team’s victory at the Gabba in Brisbane by not watching the match live, lest I jinxed them, I have been reliving every moment of it vicariously by watching all interviews, seeing the tweets, and binge-watching the last day’s play. It was an extraordinary performance. I am not just referring to the final day’s run chase at the Brisbane cricket ground. I had watched part of the collapse in the second innings of the first Test at Adelaide. No batsman threw away his wicket that day. Almost all of them got unplayable deliveries. However, from that ignominy, the shock of it, and then having to deal with the covid bubble, for the team to bounce back the way it did, one Test match after another, is something for history books and us to narrate to our grandchildren and great grandchildren.