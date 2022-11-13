It’s time for Indian cricket to bet on horses for courses

A comment by England captain Jos Buttler in the press conference before its semi-final match with India was revealing. When asked what he thought could be a “par score" in the game—par score being a term much bandied about and discussed in the media and commentary boxes, Buttler replied: “We are not interested in a par score. We are only interested in a winning score." The ‘par score’ idea is an inherently limiting one—a team batting first with the thought that it should get at least 150 or the bowling team betting that it has a good chance to win if the rival team scores less than, say, 140. Buttler’s view has no horizons—you just go out there and give it your very best, bat and bowl with unrelenting aggression. If you lose, there is always another day, but the strategy doesn’t change.