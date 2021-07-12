It’s time for the western media to get new glasses

Let me share one of my experiences. It is my habit to go out on a crowded metro train or bus to any new or old neighbourhood market of the National Capital Region whenever I get the time. There is no better way to understand the pulse of your readers. It was the evening of 24 December during the first tenure of the Modi government. I boarded the train coming from Dwarka to Noida. It was around 8pm. There was a crowd of young people who had come out to celebrate Christmas Eve with glee. The enthusiasm was evident throughout the coach. I was delighted by this ambience. Suddenly, a tweet from the New York Times popped up on my mobile. It was about a news item on how Christians in New Delhi and other parts of the country are afraid to celebrate Christmas. The youth occupying the coach were certainly of all religions and sects, and their festive fervour was just the opposite of this news item. That report was full of incomplete facts. I tried to explain by tweeting a counter that the report was wrong, but neither was there a refutation nor a reply to the tweet. Would you consider this healthy journalism?