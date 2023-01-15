It’s time now to avert a crisis that faces the world4 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Now 35.7% of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line; the country is ranked 99 out of 121 nations on the Global Hunger Index.
Now 35.7% of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line; the country is ranked 99 out of 121 nations on the Global Hunger Index.
NEW DELHI : Journalist Fakhar Yousafzai from Pakistan posted that video clip. I got the chills seeing this 41-second video. What did it show?