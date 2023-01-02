It’s time to consider a wealth tax that may lessen Indian inequality

The most compelling reason stems from evidence that there has been massive accumulation of wealth in a few hands. A small section of people has access to a large share of economic assets and resources that remain almost completely untaxed and thus unavailable for public allocation. Wealth, much less than even income, has little to do with one’s education, merit or efforts; it is largely dependent on inheritance and opportunities that come with the advantages associated with belonging to one of India’s privileged classes and castes. India’s top 10% population owns 65% of the country’s wealth, while the bottom 10% owns only 6%, according to the World Inequality Database, 2022. An Oxfam report has highlighted how India’s richest doubled their wealthduring the pandemic. This happened for a variety of reasons, including profits made on vaccines and commodity and asset price movements. But the fact remains that India, despite facing grave financial and economic challenges, has no means to convert any of this growing wealth into productive resources that can generate employment opportunities and push up the incomes of multitudes, which in turn can drive demand for goods—something that is needed to counter an economic drag-down.