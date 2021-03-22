It’s time to dump the neo-classical bogey on base wages

This dogma began to change with more nuanced models that looked at imperfections in labour markets. But it was changed decisively by an empirical paper. This was the seminal 1994 paper by leading economists David Card and Alan Krueger. They showed that on-ground data did not at all corroborate the theoretical prediction of Friedman et al. Using inter-state data, they were able to show that changes in minimum wage did not affect employment. Their study was replicated and also extended to several other labour markets. The finding was the same: minimum wages had no impact on employment. This hypothesis was examined in the context of other countries, too, such as the UK. The stylized fact is that if you pay a McDonald’s worker 10% more, the price of a burger goes up by maybe 25 cents. That does not affect sales volumes at all. The extra cost of paying a higher minimum wage is passed on to the consumer. Indeed, the Big Mac is 60 cents more expensive in Denmark than in New York. But the Danish minimum wage is twice of America’s. Higher pay for low-skilled workers also reduces churn and decreases the overall cost of training and retention of workers for their employers. Such a phenomenon of moderately higher wages being passed on to consumers works in non-tradable service sectors, or indeed for a variety of jobs (janitors, cleaners, courier or security services).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}