It’s time to institute a climate change reparations fund

The dictionary meaning of ‘reparations’ is “the action of making amends for a wrong done, by providing payment or assistance to those who have been wronged." The practical implementation of a reparations programme runs into challenges about who has wronged whom, and how compensatory assistance may be calculated and funded. Countries generally fall into three categories: 1) Developed markets like the US and Europe that were the initial carbon emitters; 2) Developing markets that began the process of growth and change after World War II such as Japan, China, Korea and India; and 3) Developing markets, particularly those in Africa, that are still at an early stage in their development journey, and, in this special context, island nations like the Maldives and Marshall Islands that are at risk of drowning. There is ample evidence to suggest that a significant contribution to our 1.2° Celsius warming from pre-industrial times can be traced to countries in the first category. Those in the third category should be the direct beneficiaries of any reparations programme. The story of those in the second group is mixed, with countries like China being significant recent contributors to global warming and those like India being both contributors and victims. These countries should be contributors as well as recipients of reparations, perhaps receiving an evolving net amount based on the boldness of their climate action.