It’s uncertain if Djokovic really posed a health risk in Australia

Novak Djokovic knows how to pull off wins from tight positions. He has often been known to take a lengthy bathroom break before storming to victory. Not this time. On Sunday, a federal court in Australia upheld the government’s decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa, ending a 10-day saga that saw him enter the country on a medical exemption from vaccination rules granted by the local state government, then be detained for violating federal visa rules and then released after a court ruled that border guards had not followed proper procedure. But while he lost his bid to win a historic tenth Australian Open title (which would have pretty much sealed his claim to be the ‘greatest’ in his sport), it’s not clear what the Australian government has gained here. In fact, it may well have made things harder.

