It’s unclear if exceptional markets call for special rules4 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 09:21 PM IST
- India should exercise caution before placing Big Tech firms under ex ante regulation as a special case
India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance recently released a report on anti-competitive practices by Big Tech companies. It recommends ex-ante regulation and the formulation of a Digital Competition Act to ensure fair, contestable and transparent digital markets in India. It also favours more regulation of “systemically important digital intermediaries" (SIDIs), a move conceptually similar to the enhanced oversight of ‘gatekeepers’ or large platforms under the EU’s Digital Markets Act.