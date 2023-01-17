It’s unclear if exceptional markets call for special rules

Policymakers must pre-empt negative externalities linked to extraordinary policy prescriptions for digital markets, particularly in areas such as user privacy and security. For instance, the panel observed that large digital players often restrict access to the installation or operation of competing third-party applications. So it recommended that SIDIs enable the interoperability of third-party software apps with their operating systems. However, mandating interoperability could do more harm than good. For instance, requiring end-to-end encrypted messaging apps such as Signal and WhatsApp to inter-operate with others that do not encrypt messages in a similar manner could compromise user privacy. Applications that use end-to-end encryption prevent third parties from reading or modifying information meant only for intended recipients. But mandatory interoperability would require them to open up to competitors that may employ different standards of encryption. It would undermine the privacy of such apps, and lead to a lowest common denominator approach to product design, bereft of unique user-benefits and features.

