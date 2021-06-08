Jabbed by Covaxin, high flyers face travel quandary

“A few students, who took their first shot of Covaxin and are expected to start their international studies have approached us saying they are ready to take the risk and get a mixed vaccine dose. We have refused such requests," said Hiren Ambegaokar, CEO of Surya Hospitals. Ambegaokar said that his hospital has also received similar queries from executives who took Covaxin and are planning to visit the UK and US. These executives now face the prospect of a 14-day quarantine in these countries even though they are fully vaccinated, he added. The choice for them is either quarantine or get vaccinated again.