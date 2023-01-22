Jacinda Ardern has given the world a big lesson in humility

Ardern’s decision to stand down also shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. In 2018, she became the first female prime minister to give birth in office since Pakistan’s late Benazir Bhutto. Tanya Plibersek, then deputy leader of the Australian Labour Party, ruled out in 2019 running for the top job because she could not “reconcile" responsibilities to her family with being leader of her party. Another Australian federal member of parliament, Kate Ellis, quit politics at the 2019 election to spend more time with her children.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}