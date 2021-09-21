Pawnshop mentality won't do, we need new lending models

Ma has thrown firebombs at the traditional financial architecture. One of his targets is what he evocatively describes as the “pawnshop mentality" of established banks, based on collateral, which was necessary for their development but is now at odds with the possibilities of new forms of lending. One part is worth quoting in full: “Collateralization with a pawnshop mentality is not going to support the financial needs of the world’s development over the next 30 years. We must replace this pawnshop mentality with a credit-based system rooted in big data using today’s technological capabilities. This credit-based system is not built on traditional IT, not based on a personal relationship-driven society, but must be built on big data, in order to truly make credit equal wealth. Even the beggar must have some credit; without credit, you can’t even beg for food. I think every beggar is (can be) creditworthy."

