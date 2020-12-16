Jackpot mindset: lessons from a diamond farmer

I find a trend in the jackpot-seeking questions—the younger cohorts strongly believe that they will indeed find a deal like that, but the older cohorts are more practical and having made their mistakes of leveraged investing and having seen their money stuck in unfinished buildings, are more willing to take a safer and steadier route to long-term money. My response to the one-deal-will-fix-my-life seekers is always this—have you asked yourself enough questions as you chase a rainbow to find that pot of gold? Yes, jackpots happen, but what are the chances that it will happen to you? How much are you willing to stake on this jackpot? And what do you plan to do with the money if indeed you win the jackpot? Money can come to you, but will you have the mental strength of Yadav to stay with the products he understands? Do you have a plan B ready in case your punt fails to pay and you lose your entire money? This question is a must-ask for those venturing into leveraged deals—it is a good idea to ask the person selling that deal to write down the worst-case scenario of this deal. You may not want to hand over money for this deal once you see that not just what you have invested, but what you stand to lose over and above that is far greater.