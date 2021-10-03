James Bond and what stories think of their audiences

In the end, James Bond will not die. That is the understanding between you and the creators of Bond. What is the point then of all the expensive dangers in his way? Where is the thrill if you know the eventual outcome? The promise of a Bond film is not thrill, it is familiarity. Like the sacred bond between NASA and aliens. A decent alien should be carbon-based, depend on water, send radio signals and do other things familiar to Americans as life, but with an extra limb so that it is more quaint than immigrants. NASA’s alien, which is part science, part fiction, and Bond and hundreds of other such characters in storytelling are consecrated by familiarity. Some details change only to help storytellers retell the same story.

