January’s inflation data served us a reminder of RBI’s challenge

This column had earlier argued that the Indian inflation problem is less severe than in most other large economies, based on two measures of distance. First, how far inflation in a country has strayed away from the underlying inflation target. Second, how many standard deviations is current inflation away from the average of the past 10 years. What that column missed was examining the persistence of high inflation in various countries, where the Indian record is less impressive. The Reserve Bank of India is clearly worried about the stickiness of inflation. Core inflation has been high for nearly three years now, despite sharp gyrations in economic activity through this period.