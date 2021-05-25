Investing in international markets comes with various benefits. Investors benefit from diversification across different geographies, thereby spreading the investment risk across different economies. Given India’s higher interest rate differential vs developed economies, foreign currencies may appreciate against the rupee. Such appreciation further adds to investors’ returns since the underlying investments are denominated in foreign currencies. Investing in unfamiliar economies may be a cause of worry, but the investment decision may not be that tough, provided you understand a few basic things about their markets.

While Japanese markets have not been investors’ favourite historically, things changed in 2012 when the then prime minister, Shinzo Abe, implemented economic reforms. Economists fondly termed this transformation journey as Abenomics. Among other things, Abenomics included increasing the money supply in the economy, higher government expenditure and incentivizing better governance. After the reforms, Japanese equity markets have outperformed government bonds substantially. Economic growth has been in positive territory most times, unlike earlier. The transformation process is continuing in the current regime under the guidance of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Japanese markets may be attractive for value investors, especially in contrast with other developed markets like the US. The price-to-book ratio of the Topix, one of Japan’s leading stock market indices, is 1.4 as against 4.3 for the S&P 500 (US index). While one of the primary reasons for the lower valuation multiples may be due to lower historical growth for Japanese companies, the economy’s strength lies in its diversification. Japanese markets are highly diversified, which mitigates the investment risk to some extent. An investors’ favourite, the dividend payout ratio is also high in Japan. With buybacks also considered, total shareholder return as a percentage of net income reaches 50%—among the highest in the world.

With value investing back in fashion, Japan can emerge as the next hotspot. The Bank of Japan has been one of the largest investors in Japanese stocks through exchange-traded funds. With nearly 30 trillion yen incremental investments (around $50 billion per year) since 2016, its presence can add another pillar of strength to the Japanese markets. While domestic institutional investors have not been favouring equities due to unpleasant experiences in the past, the recent run-up in global yields may push them to realign their investment portfolios from debt to equity. This can be another trigger for the next set of inflows into the Japanese markets.

Japan has been a diversified market, with the financial sector, insurance companies, auto industries, manufacturing and trading companies having a fair representation. With quality as the main differentiator, many Japanese companies are exporting worldwide and are having their presence felt with manufacturing facilities across the world. Japanese corporates have always focused on consolidation across different companies and use mergers and acquisitions to become world leaders. With a focus on improving ESG (environmental, social and governance) practices, Japan scores very high in corporate governance, regulations and tax regime. When it comes to investments, certainty and stability of the tax regime always find favour among investors. For investments, in line with the recently trending themes globally, investors may want to consider cyclical sectors like financials, metals, manufacturing.

As with any other strategy, the key to successful investing lies in diversification. One can have around 10-15% of one’s portfolio allocation to international markets. From 2013 till the end of 2020, Japanese markets had generated almost equal currency-adjusted returns as the Indian markets. However, investors can find comfort from the fact that Japanese markets tend to have a very low correlation with the Indian markets. Over the past eight years, the correlation was just 0.16. This implies that both the markets have behaved differently from each other. For example, Japanese markets outperformed Indian markets by 38% higher rupee returns in 2013. Similarly, the markets generated 13% and 10% higher rupee returns in 2015 and 2019.

One has a choice of investing in stocks directly or through mutual funds. While investing directly, investors must consider the liberalized remittance scheme allowing a resident Indian to invest up to $250,000 overseas per year. There is no such limit with MFs as one is investing in Indian currency within India itself.

Sundeep Sikka is ED and CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.