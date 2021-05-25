Japan is a good option for diversification

Japan has been a diversified market, with the financial sector, insurance companies, auto industries, manufacturing and trading companies having a fair representation. With quality as the main differentiator, many Japanese companies are exporting worldwide and are having their presence felt with manufacturing facilities across the world. Japanese corporates have always focused on consolidation across different companies and use mergers and acquisitions to become world leaders. With a focus on improving ESG (environmental, social and governance) practices, Japan scores very high in corporate governance, regulations and tax regime. When it comes to investments, certainty and stability of the tax regime always find favour among investors. For investments, in line with the recently trending themes globally, investors may want to consider cyclical sectors like financials, metals, manufacturing.