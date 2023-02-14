Japan’s industrial policy grants market forces a director’s role
Its fiscal sops for stakes in startups don’t pick winners to champion
Industrial policy is back, globally. In their quest to lead global innovation, countries from the United States of America to China are leaning on multi-billion-dollar policies to bolster their industrial technologies, hoping these measures get them ahead in one way or another. Japan is taking a more deliberate path.