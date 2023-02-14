Japan’s industrial policy grants market forces a director’s role

Stirring Japan’s big businesses into action is not an easy feat. The country, while still highly ranked on a broad measure of global innovation,has stagnated on several measures. The likes of Toyota Motor and Honda Motor Company are still among the biggest corporate R&D investors, while high-tech goods account for around 55% of total manufacturing output, largely flat for the past decade. Its share of new patents has fallen over the last 20 years, while expenditure on research domestically has remained flat and well below the increasing outlays by the US and China, on a purchasing power parity basis. American companies that spend top dollar on future projects end up with much faster productivity growth, compared to Japanese ones that don’t see the same rates of return, according to a study by the Bank of Japan.