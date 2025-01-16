Opinion
Jaspreet Bindra: The ethics of AI will matter more than the technology
Summary
- Artificial intelligence could be the future of humanity and we mustn’t let it slip out of human control. GenAI tools are just tools, but what if AI-equipped humanoids emerge?
My first two articles of the three-part series where I predict what AI will bring in 2025 and beyond focused on the human-artificial intelligence (AI) relationship and AI agents. The last one focuses on the theme of AI ethics and literacy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more