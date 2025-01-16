Jaspreet Bindra: The ethics of AI will matter more than the technology

Prediction twelve of twelve—AI is the new literacy: The definition of literacy will change from reading, writing and arithmetic to also using GenAI tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity and others to become better at work and life. Companies are seeing a new trend of ‘BYOAI,’ or ‘Bring Your Own AI,’ where 75% of employees carry along their own AI tools to work because it helps them perform better (bit.ly/41GKJe4).