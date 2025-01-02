Jaspreet Bindra: Expect Agentic AI to make big waves in 2025
Summary
- AI agents will take centre-stage, just as Bill Gates foresaw. These will serve as our go-to platforms, instead of the multiple apps we use, and will do what we verbally ask them to. Brace for a big wave of Agentic AI that’ll raise big questions too.
If 2023 was the year when ChatGPT reigned and 2024 was when a thousand large language models (LLMs) bloomed, 2025 will be the year of AI agents. The first article in my troika of predictions for 2025 focused on how English will be the new coding language, AI (artificial intelligence) the new UI (user interface), AI and humans the new creators, and how AI will create a new kind of customer (bit.ly/4fB6XBm).