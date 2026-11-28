Eleven days in the wilderness, and then back in the boss’s chair. That’s probably possible only if you’re Jensen Huang and count US President Donald Trump as a friend.
Eleven days in the wilderness, and then back in the boss’s chair. That’s probably possible only if you’re Jensen Huang and count US President Donald Trump as a friend.
Of course, Huang, who left unceremoniously on 12 November following allegations of misconduct and related national security concerns, has dismissed reports that he was brought back at Trump’s behest, with the US President allegedly pressuring Nvidia Corp.’s board to reinstate him, according to The New York Times.
Of course, Huang, who left unceremoniously on 12 November following allegations of misconduct and related national security concerns, has dismissed reports that he was brought back at Trump’s behest, with the US President allegedly pressuring Nvidia Corp.’s board to reinstate him, according to The New York Times.
He reportedly told employees he was back “because Nvidia’s board evaluated the entire situation" and “gathered facts". “It also received assurances from the Trump administration that Huang was not a national security threat," The New York Times reported.
He added he was undergoing therapy for 90 minutes every day, conceding it was unacceptable that he broke conduct rules, some of which he himself had written.
But the BBC and other news publications reported Trump and US vice president J.D. Vance had intervened in Nvidia’s leadership crisis and put pressure on the tech company’s board to reinstall Huang as CEO despite concerns over whether he posed a national security risk for having had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
It was US attorney general Todd Blanche who provided the opening for Trump and Vance to persuade the Nvidia board. Blanche told Trump the justice department had no evidence of any wrongdoing by either Huang or Nvidia, according to NBC News.
So why did Trump go out on a limb for Huang?
Trump, who has faced criticism over alleged marital infidelities, has apparently bristled at Huang’s ouster from the company he built over allegations of extramarital affairs.
It could also be because he has staked US economic growth on artificial intelligence (AI). He may have feared that Huang’s ouster is not only hurting US stock markets but also risks putting Washington at a disadvantage in the race for AI dominance with Beijing, particularly if a Chinese firm were to poach him.
The US president has other reasons to support Huang, a trusted White House adviser on AI. Huang is also a major donor to Trump’s ballroom project. Trump has reportedly invested in Nvidia shares, too. At the end of 2025, he held Nvidia stock worth between $12.5 million and $58 million, according to his annual financial disclosures filed in June 2026. That was a sharp increase from the $615,000-$1.3 million in Nvidia shares he reported holding at the end of 2024, the Associated Press reported.
Huang’s comeback added almost $1 trillion to Nvidia's market value as its share price jumped 31%, ending a streak of losses on the US stock market.
But none of this can stop Huang from being called in to testify before the US Congress. Many lawmakers (both Democrats and Republicans) are reportedly upset about his reinstatement.
Whether this could have any political bearing on Trump is unclear. What is clear, though, is that the shock of Republican losses in the US mid-term elections has worn off.
Trump's tariff tantrum
Inflation and the high cost of living were widely seen as key reasons for the party's poor showing. Yet Trump is now threatening a fresh round of levies on 14 countries and jurisdictions, including India, bringing tariffs back into the headlines.
But then, Trump did give us a fair warning, didn’t he? He once called “tariff” the most beautiful word in his dictionary.
This time, Trump is invoking Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 as the legal basis for the new tariffs. In February, the US Supreme Court struck down his so-called Liberation Day tariffs, ruling that his administration had improperly used a law granting emergency powers to impose them.
The Trade Act gives the President power to respond to so-called unfair foreign trade practices after conducting formal investigations.
Though the White House did not provide a timeline for the new tariffs, they could come into effect as early as January.
India, according to the US, is using unfair trade means, i.e. subsidies and industrial incentives under the flagship production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and Make in India programmes, to create excess manufacturing capacity. A claim that India rejects.
To penalize New Delhi, the Trump administration is proposing tariffs of up to 25% on Indian imports. The rate could fall to 17% if India and the US strike a trade deal. Isn't this essentially an attempt to arm-twist New Delhi into sealing the agreement?
Yet there are some who see a silver lining in the threat—India will be taxed at 17%, while the comparative rates for Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Thailand are 18%, and for China and Vietnam they are higher.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Trump in December when he travels to Florida for the G20 Summit. That may produce a breakthrough, perhaps. But everyone agrees that if the US is looking for more concessions from New Delhi, that’s a really tough one. India has very little wiggle room left.
Pushed to the wall
This week, Ukraine said it had sunk a Russian warship using drones at a port in Libya. It was docking for fuel and supplies ahead of its return to Russia when it was hit at the Benghazi naval facility. The Merkury, which entered service in 2023, was among the Black Sea Fleet’s most advanced vessels.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who claimed responsibility for the sinking of the Russian corvette, said a second cargo ship that was, according to him, used to transport weapons, was also struck.
The strikes show the Russia-Ukraine war is fast spreading out of its known theatre, at the edge of Europe, to newer areas. It also follows suspected Ukrainian drone strikes on a Russian ship in the Gulf of Finland.
Ukraine’s long-range drones have also previously struck Russia's Baltic oil terminal at Ust-Luga and targets in Siberia.
It also demonstrates the imperative of military planners having to factor in asymmetrical warfare as part of regular conflicts. Geography is no longer safe, especially in the era of high-tech, long-endurance drone capability. (Hope India is watching closely and taking lessons.)
While Zelenskyy may have received a major morale boost, the question remains whether Kyiv has violated international law.
The laws of neutrality, based on the 1907 Hague Convention, codify the rights and duties of non-belligerent states during armed conflicts. “Under it, countries at war are prohibited from conducting attacks, blockades, or mine-laying within neutral waters. In return, neutral states shouldn’t let belligerent warships turn their ports into military bases. Stays are generally limited to 24 hours, with exceptions for damage, repairs, or poor weather,” a Politico.eu report said.
Sudan, Mali, and Niger have, in the past, accused Ukraine of mounting operations in their countries, where Russian mercenaries are present. Kyiv has denied those allegations and argued that it is the aggrieved party.
That may be an argument, but it contributes to the erosion of international laws that shaped the post-World War II world. And it makes international shipping a little more dangerous. For a country like India, with 311,936 professionals accounting for a 12.16% share of the global maritime workforce, the world has become a much more challenging place.
Elizabeth Roche is an associate professor of practice at O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana.
For more of her columns, read The International Angle.