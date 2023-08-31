Quantitative tightening stirs up headwinds for economic growth

Quantitative tightening stirs up headwinds for economic growth4 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Jerome Powell, chairperson of the US Federal Reserve, reaffirms commitment to bringing down inflation and suggests interest rates will remain high until inflation is under control. Central banks' quantitative tightening is causing global interest rates to rise, impacting various sectors including real estate, cryptocurrency, venture capital, and government bonds. Higher interest rates can create headwinds for economic growth and asset prices.
Jerome Powell, chairperson of the US Federal Reserve, has reiterated the Fed’s commitment to bringing down inflation to its preferred level of 2%. “We must keep at it until the job is done," Powell said on Friday, implying that interest rates will remain high until the Fed is confident that it has a firm grip on bringing down inflation.