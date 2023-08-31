Quantitative tightening stirs up headwinds for economic growth

Jerome Powell, chairperson of the US Federal Reserve, reaffirms commitment to bringing down inflation and suggests interest rates will remain high until inflation is under control. Central banks' quantitative tightening is causing global interest rates to rise, impacting various sectors including real estate, cryptocurrency, venture capital, and government bonds. Higher interest rates can create headwinds for economic growth and asset prices.

Jerome Powell, chairperson of the US Federal Reserve, has reiterated the Fed’s commitment to bringing down inflation to its preferred level of 2%. “We must keep at it until the job is done," Powell said on Friday, implying that interest rates will remain high until the Fed is confident that it has a firm grip on bringing down inflation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Fed tries to control inflation by raising the federal funds rate, the interest rate at which banks in the US lend money to each other on an overnight basis. The hope is that higher rates will dampen consumer demand and corporate investment, helping control inflation. Among other things, an increase in corporate investment puts pressure on wages and pushes up overall inflation.

An increase in the federal funds rate tends to push up short- to medium-term rates. Nonetheless, long-term interest rates also need to go up if the Fed really hopes to dampen consumer demand through a lower disbursal of home loans and discourage corporates from taking more loans for investments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since November 2008, the Fed has driven down long-term interest rates to encourage consumption and investment. This started a few weeks after Lehman Brothers—then the fourth largest investment bank in the world—declared bankruptcy. The Fed drove down interest rates by printing money—or rather creating it digitally—and using it to buy bonds. This mechanism is called quantitative easing (QE). It ensures that newly-created money is pumped into the financial system, pushing down long-term interest rates.

Other rich-world central banks soon followed suit. The Bank of England started QE in March 2009, which was followed by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank as well.

In fact, once the covid pandemic struck, the central banks increased QE to levels never seen before. Every time a central bank prints money to buy bonds, its total assets go up (and thus also the size of its balance sheet). The Fed’s total assets peaked at $8.97 trillion in April 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An estimate made by economist Richard Duncan suggests that in February 2022, the combined total assets of the Fed, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank and the People’s Bank of China had peaked at $32.7 trillion. For a sense of comparison, the combined size was a little over $20 trillion in January 2020. The Fed’s total assets at the beginning of 2020 stood at $4.17 trillion.

So, an astonishing amount of money has been created and pumped into the global financial system after the pandemic broke out. Of course, this was done to drive down long-term interest rates to encourage consumption and, hopefully, investment. Further, central banks indirectly handed over this printed money to their governments, many of which directly put it in the hands of people. So, people were flush with cash, and once the lockdowns ended, they wanted to splurge. The trouble was that the pandemic had disrupted global supply chains. So, supply could not keep up with an increase in consumer demand, leading to higher prices and pushing inflation to levels the rich West hadn’t seen in decades.

Subsequently, last May, the Fed announced that from June 2022, it would start shrinking the size of its assets by sucking out the money it had printed. It did so diligently until March 2023, when it had to reverse it for a few weeks to tackle a small banking crisis. As of 23 August, the size of the Fed’s total assets stood at $8.14 trillion, more than 9% smaller than its peak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Duncan’s estimate suggests that the combined size of the world’s big five central banks’ total assets had shrunk $4.5 trillion by June, leaving it around 14% lower than its peak of $32.7 trillion. This shrinking of balance sheets is called ‘quantitative tightening’ and is a major reason for rising global interest rates.

Higher interest rates have knocked the wind out of a few bubbles, from real estate and cryptocurrency to venture capitalists funding startups and government bonds. In fact, a report published on CNBC.com in early August points out that even the prices of expensive watches have been falling, “with average secondhand Rolex prices falling 12% from a year ago, average Patek Philippe prices falling 19% and Audemars Piguet falling 17%".

Yields on government bonds have also been rising, reflecting a fall in bond prices. On the 10-year US treasury bond, the yield has gone up 73 basis points to 4.22% from the end of March, whereas on 10-year British gilts, it has gone up 97 basis points to 4.44% during the same period. The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds has doubled to 0.66%. The yield on a bond at any given point of time is the per-year return investors can expect to earn if they invest in the bond at that point of time and hold it until maturity. A higher yield is an indication of the fact that bond market investors expect interest rates to remain high for a while. Of course, there are exceptions to everything. In all this, stock prices have held up and even rallied in a few cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To conclude, if central bank balance sheet shrinking continues, interest rates will continue to remain high, and that, as Duncan puts it, can create “powerful headwinds for economic growth and global asset prices."